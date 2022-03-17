Police will conduct impartial inquiry into councillors' killings, assures Mamata

kolkata: The police will conduct an impartial inquiry in the murder of Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors in Jhalda and Panihati respectively, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.



"I am against any kind of violence and the killing of the councillors is most unfortunate. Anupam Dutta has a seven-year-old daughter. She has lost her father which is most unfortunate," Banerjee maintained. She said because the state administration is impartial, Dipak Kandu, the nephew of the slain Congress councillor Tapan Kandu has been arrested. "I have told the police not to see the political colour and anyone involved in the matter shall be punished," she said.

Talking about about the student death case she said in Anis Khan murder case investigation is being conducted by the Special Investigation Team and no one will be spared.

In the evening state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim and Nirmal Ghosh went to the house of Anupam Dutta

and assured the family members that the persons involved in the matter will be brought to book.

Mamata Banerjee thanked the local people who had set the bush where the prime accused in Dutta's murder Shambhu Pandit had taken shelter on fire.