Police warn of legal action for spreading rumours on social media

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has requested the citizens not to share any unverified information and rumour on social media in order to maintain the law and order situation across the city.



Recently in several places of the state protest rallies were carried out and blockades were put on several roads including the national highways.

Several houses were vandalised and set on fire. Due to the blockade several patients had to wait in long queues of vehicles.

A patient had also died inside a train as the protestors had put up a blockade on the railway track in Chengail of Howrah.

A few days ago a blockade was put up in Park Circus seven point crossing regarding the same issue.

To tackle the situation and stop circulation of rumours through social media, Kolkata Police requested its citizens not to post anything which may trigger unrest.

The city police authorities also cautioned that if anybody is found to be circulating misinformation and rumours he/she will face legal actions. Police also requested the citizens to report about any rumour or misinformation if they come across any such post on social media.Kolkata Police tweeted: "Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and messaging services such as WhatsApp are being used by many to spread misinformation and rumours. Kindly refrain from posting, sharing, or commenting on such issues, for the sake of social harmony as well as to avoid legal action under the IPC. To report any violations, please call Lalbazar Control Room at 2214-1310 / 3024 / 3230, or send a WhatsApp message to 94326 24365."