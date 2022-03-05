Police van set on fire after 2 dead in mishap

kolkata: A police van was set on fire after two persons were killed in a road accident at Contai in East Midnapore on Friday morning.



According to locals, on Friday morning a police patrolling van was parked on the roadside at Doysai area on Contai on National Highway (NH) 116B. Local people claimed that seeing the police van, truck driver increased speed. At the same time, a bus was coming from the opposite direction. A toto carrying a passenger somehow came in front of the truck. The truck hit the toto and fled. The passenger and the toto driver died on the spot.

After the incident when police went to the spot, local people allegedly assaulted some policemen and vandalised the patrolling van. Later, the van was set on fire as well. A large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered against unknown people. A massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits in connection with the vandalism of the police car. A case has been registered against the truck driver as well.