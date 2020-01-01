Police ups ante, 3,678 held on New Year's Eve

Kolkata: As many as 3,678 people were arrested from different parts of the city on New Year's Eve for their alleged involvement in various crimes -- ranging from disorderly conduct, to drunk driving, and violation of traffic norms -- a senior police officer said.



Of the 3678, 148 were nabbed under non-bailable charges, 531 for drunk driving and rash driving, 654 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 1,289 for not wearing helmets, he said.

At least 50 people were picked up as a preventive measure, and 831 apprehended for disorderly conduct.

One person was arrested for carrying illegal arms, and four for rowdyism, the officer said.

The police vigil was upped in the city for the festive season, from Christmas till New Year. An additional police force of 5,000, including women personnel, was deployed and 11 watchtowers had been erected across the city.

This apart, police pickets were also set up at 60 places across the city and at entry points of the metropolis.

Special attention was given on preventing drunken revellers from creating a ruckus, while the Anti-Romeo Squad of the city police was also kept on guard.

While 'Naka' checkings were conducted at important junctions of the city to keep a check on rash riding and driving, two quick response teams were deployed at Park Street as well. Traffic restrictions were imposed keeping in mind the heavy rush of visitors from across the state and the country. However, more than 1,700 people were arrested on Christmas eve.