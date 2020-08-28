Police unearth fake online matrimonial racket, 1 held

Kolkata: Police personnel of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station have unearthed a cheating racket which used to lure their targets through a matrimonial website.



According to police, on May 29, Jiban Chandra Chakraborty, a resident of DL block in Salt Lake lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station alleging that he was cheated by unknown persons while he was looking for a bridegroom through a matrimonial website. Chakraborty told police that, he saw an advertisement at the Bride wanted column in a leading Bengali newspaper. On May 26, Chakraborty called up in the mobile number given in the advertisement.

After a woman identified as Kakoli Biswas received the call, told Chakrabroty that she is an employee of a matrimonial website styled as 'My Partner India' and has been assigned by the bridegroom's family as their representative. She also told Chakrabroty that he need to pay an amount and register himself.

To gain trust, Biswas has sent some photographs of a bridegroom with details.

On May 27, when Chakraborty called Biswas, she reportedly told him that the bridegroom's family is willing to proceed with the talks. She had also given a mobile number but asked him to call after she informed the bridegroom's father. Biswas also told Chakraborty to pay Rs six thousand and register for the services.

On the same day he transferred the money to the bank account number provided by her. Later when Chakraborty called up on the mobile number provided by Biswas, none responded. When he

called up Biswas, she also did not receive the call.

When Chakraborty tried to find out more information about the website, he came to know that it was a fake one. Later he lodged the complainant. During the probe, police arrested Biswas. Cops suspect that the racket is spread across the country and have cheated several people.