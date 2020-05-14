Police to step up vigilance, naka checking

Kolkata: After the state government granted several relaxations, Kolkata Police has initiated naka checking, stepped up their vigilance in certain areas to enforce the lockdown strictly.



Earlier, only frontline workers such as doctors, healthcare workers, employees of emergency services, media and few other under exempted category were allowed to commute. But with the relaxations, the state government has allowed several government and private offices to run with limited staff, so police are checking the documents of commuters strictly.

Senior Kolkata Police officials informed that government employees need to carry their identity cards and employees of private organisations will have to be authorised by his office alongwith identity cards. In the authorisation letter, it has to be mentioned that the person is part of the team which has been set up as per the guideline of the state government.

Those who have shops in other locations far from their residence will have to obtain a pass from police by submitting his/her trade license. In case of medical emergency, people need to carry document related to their medical problems.

Sources informed that police personnel on the field will make sure of maintaining social distancing norms and traffic police personnel will check each vehicle and authorisied to taking necessary actions in case of any violation of the order by the police and state administration.

As for the gatherings in the by-lanes as soon as police patrolling vans leave the area, cops have stepped up their vigilance.