Police tighten screws to implement lockdown norms

Kolkata: The sixth day of twice-a-week complete lockdown imposed by the state government passed off peacefully on Thursday.



Since morning till 6 pm, 541 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of Complete Safety Restrictions. This apart, 270 people have been prosecuted for not wearing masks and 36 people prosecuted for spitting in public places.

All government and private establishments, shops, markets and banks remained closed due to the restrictions. Medical shops, milk booths and petrol pumps, however, were kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Despite heavy rain, police on Thursday conducted naka-checking in major intersections like Shyambazar, HUDCO crossing, Kankurgachi, Maniktala, Rajabazar, Moulali, Exide, Gariahat. Almost every person and vehicles seen on the road was stopped and asked for explanations for venturing outside amid the lockdown.

Those who were able to justify their needs or showed were allowed to go whereas others were either arrested or prosecuted. Police have also taken pictures of the cars which were seen on the roads.

Apart from naka checking points, Police Control Room (PCR) vans were seen patrolling across the city to ensure complete lockdown. Senior Kolkata Police officials have visited several areas since morning to supervise the checking conducted and given necessary instructions.

In Bidhannagar City Police area, 33 persons were arrested for lockdown violation till 8 pm. Though no major incident took place, two minor accidents were reported in the Kaikhali and Baguiati area.

Sources informed that police will continue its vigil across the night till Friday midnight to implement the two-day complete lockdown.