Police tighten screws against violators

Kolkata: Taking a series of steps to check unnecessary movement of people out of their houses, the Kolkata Police have imposed the lockdown norms strictly across the city on Wednesday.

Besides naka-checking since morning at major intersections like Gariahat, Park Circus Seven Point, Moulalai, Rajabazar, Shyambazar the police have used drones in a few areas to keep a close eye even in lanes and by-lanes.

Senior Kolkata Police officials have also visited different areas including the market areas to ensure no shops, apart from that of the medicine shops, remain open.

On Wednesday Kolkata Police arrested 721 persons for allegedly violating the 'Complete Safety Restrictions' on Wednesday. According to sources, from morning till 12 in the afternoon, only 227 persons were arrested as they could not provide satisfactory answers to the police for their outing despite complete lockdown was in force. From 12 in the afternoon till 6 pm in the evening on Wednesday 494 people were arrested for violation of the Complete Safety Restrictions. Police have also prosecuted 352 people for not wearing masks and 21 people for spitting in public places.

Apart from Kolkata Police Bidhannagar City Police has also ensured complete lockdown and arrested 72 persons till 8 pm. In a few places police compelled some shop owners to shut down as they had kept their shops open violating the instruction by police and administration.