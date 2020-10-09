Police tackle BJP protesters with utmost calm, garner praises

Kolkata: The state government has appreciated the patience and cool temperament of the city and state police in tackling the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha supporters who turned violent during their march to Nabanna.



Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, while addressing the press at Bhabani Bhavan, appreciated the work of the police and the manner in which they tackled the situation when the supporters turned violent. "The police has done good work and controlled the situation, maintaining patience despite severe provocations."

Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of the Trinamool Mahila Congress while commenting on the violent agitation on Thursday said: "This is Mamata Banerjee's police and they know how to tackle the situation, maintaining utmost patience."

BJP Yuva Morcha supporters pelted stones, hurled bombs aiming at the police at Hastings and Howrah Maidan. They tried to break the security barriers at different intersections in Uluberia, Sankrail, Howrah and Hastings. The supporters piled up used tyres and set them afire. Without losing cool, the police through the public address system requested them to maintain COVID-19 protocols and not to organise gatherings.

The requests, however, fell flat and the police sprayed colour water to ward off the crowd. Colour water was used for the first time as it helps to identify those who had taken part in the rallies. The Chief Secretary refuted the allegation made by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh that chemicals were mixed with water and sprayed on the supporters.

"The intent, globally, to use colour water is to identify a person post dispersal for further necessary actions as per the law if deemed fit and if required," he said.

Trouble began on Thursday morning when BJP Yuva Morcha supporters tried to break the barricades on Chittaranjan Avenue near its party office on Muralidhar Sen Lane. Senior police officers who were present at the spot repeatedly told the protesters not to break the barricades. However, they scaled the rooftop of buildings near Howrah Maidan and hurled stones at the police. They vandalised the police kiosks and hurled bottles. Finding no other option, the police burst tear gas shells to quell the crowd.

Mala Roy, Trinamool Congress MP, said: "The people have witnessed unprecedented hooliganism and the manner in which the police were attacked. By unleashing a reign of terror, the BJP cannot make a dent in Bengal and people will give a befitting reply in the 2021 Assembly elections."