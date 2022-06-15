Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Police stns asked to make list of cops suffering from mental health issues
Kolkata

Police stns asked to make list of cops suffering from mental health issues

BY Sulagna Sengupta14 Jun 2022 7:56 PM GMT

KOLKATA: Four days after the incident of indiscriminate firing by a constable of Kolkata Police happened at Park Circus, officials of Lalbazar have instructed officers of all police stations to prepare a list of the police officers suffering from mental illness.

Senior officials of the state government said that it was found that many police officers do not get a weekly off due to their busy schedule and often they suffer from depression.

Depression is one of the prime reasons for committing suicide. As a result of the depression they suffer from various mental anxieties that often led them to end their lives. A senior police officer said: "We have instructed every police station to prepare a list of the officers suffering from mental agony. Also, we have instructed officers of each police station to provide a list of police officers who are doing their duties at a stretch for 14 days."

Officials of Lalbazar have also instructed police officers to conduct a routine survey every month on the well-being of a police officer who is on duty. If they are suffering from any disease , the officer -in charge of the police station will guide them to visit a doctor and take rest before joining their duty.

It may be mentioned that four days ago Chodup Lepcha, the 28-year-old police constable, allegedly fired indiscriminately, killing a person and injuring two before shooting himself. Preliminary investigation revealed that Lepcha was suffering from depression.

Sulagna Sengupta

Sulagna Sengupta


Next Story
Share it
X
X