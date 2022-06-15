Police stns asked to make list of cops suffering from mental health issues

KOLKATA: Four days after the incident of indiscriminate firing by a constable of Kolkata Police happened at Park Circus, officials of Lalbazar have instructed officers of all police stations to prepare a list of the police officers suffering from mental illness.



Senior officials of the state government said that it was found that many police officers do not get a weekly off due to their busy schedule and often they suffer from depression.

Depression is one of the prime reasons for committing suicide. As a result of the depression they suffer from various mental anxieties that often led them to end their lives. A senior police officer said: "We have instructed every police station to prepare a list of the officers suffering from mental agony. Also, we have instructed officers of each police station to provide a list of police officers who are doing their duties at a stretch for 14 days."

Officials of Lalbazar have also instructed police officers to conduct a routine survey every month on the well-being of a police officer who is on duty. If they are suffering from any disease , the officer -in charge of the police station will guide them to visit a doctor and take rest before joining their duty.

It may be mentioned that four days ago Chodup Lepcha, the 28-year-old police constable, allegedly fired indiscriminately, killing a person and injuring two before shooting himself. Preliminary investigation revealed that Lepcha was suffering from depression.