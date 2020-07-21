Police starts week-long programme on benefits of wearing masks

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has taken a week-long initiative to make people aware of the present pandemic situation and wear masks to stay safe from COVID-19. On Monday Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma flagged off two tableaus from Lalbazar which will go across the city to create awareness.



On Monday Sharma again requested people to wear masks while coming out from their homes and maintain physical distancing norms. During a week-long initiative people will be given masks for free by the Kolkata Police as well. Also stickers which read 'Mask Up Kolkata' will be pasted on the vehicles with permission from its owners.

He also instructed police to prosecute the lockdown and other norms violators as well. Sharma also launched a jingle written and sung by Usha Uthup requesting people to wear masks.

In the past few days it was seen that a good number of people are not wearing masks. To check the spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to wear a mask. On Sunday 24 cases have been initiated against the lockdown violators and 123 people have been arrested.

For violating the instruction to wear a mask, 169 people and for spitting in public places 16 people have been prosecuted.

This apart, OCs of 25 traffic guards and 75 police stations have been instructed to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas to ensure the directives by the administration are being followed accordingly.