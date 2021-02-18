Police solve murder case in three days

Darjeeling: Police have solved the gruesome murder case within three days in the plains of the Darjeeling district. Two persons have been arrested while a manhunt has been launched for others.



A helmet with a severed head was found in the bushes in Sahanandajot in Phansidewa on February 12. Later, the body along with a motorcycle was pulled out from the Mahanada canal.

The victim of the gruesome murder was 46-year-old Umesh Saha, of Ward 10 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

"Police visited the crime scene. We ran a background check. The crime was a fallout of an illicit relation that the deceased had," stated Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. He further stated that four persons, identified as Mohammad Momirul, Mohammad Rasool, Mohammad Dimel and Mohammad Tamirul had committed the heinous crime. They abducted the person, strangled him and then severed his head.