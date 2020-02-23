Police save youth from committing suicide

Kolkata: The city police saved a youth from committing suicide after being informed by one of his friends who dialled the police emergency number 100 late on Saturday night and alerted the cops.



According to sources, on Saturday around 1:32 am, a person identified as Niladri Banerjee called up the police control room and informed that one of his friend, aged around 30 years, has started a Facebook live session where he told that he was going to commit suicide.

Though Banerjee knew that his friend lives somewhere in Garfa, he failed to provide the exact address.

As soon as the information came, the Garfa police station was informed. Meanwhile, cops in Lalbazar started tracking the youths Internet Protocol (IP) address using which he had accessed the social media platform.

While the youth's IP address was being tracked, a few other policemen tried to reach his friends on Facebook through messages. Within five minutes' police obtained the youth's address and Garfa police station was again informed.

Around 1:55 am, sub-inspector (SI) Souvik Das from Garfa police station reached the youth's house and informed his family members. Das along with the youth's family members then managed to convince him not to commit suicide.

Sources informed that the youth is a struggling singer and composer. For the past few years, he is trying to establish himself as a singer but failed to meet his expectation. Thus he was depressed for the last few days.

However, after the youth was stopped from hanging himself inside his room, police officials have spoken to him and tried to cheer him up. Cops also told his family members to be compassionate with him and provide mental support.

The police also advised that the youth undergo counselling in order to help him to come out of depression.

Last year in two such cases, Kolkata Police had saved the lives of two people who were trying to commit suicide. On the night of July 22, the Cyber Crime Cell of Kolkata Police received an e-mail from the Facebook authority informing them about a man who had uploaded a video where he had declared that he would commit suicide.

After police personnel checked the profile of the man and also viewed the video, a message was circulated across all the city police stations.

After obtaining the IP address police got two mobile numbers which were of his relative's. Police personnel immediately contacted one of the mobile numbers and asked the caller to call the man and keep him busy by talking.

Meanwhile, another police personnel traced him near a railway track in Bondel Gate area and saved him.

In another instance, police had restrained a person from committing suicide by jumping on the river Ganges from Vidyasagar Setu on November 9, 2019. An anonymous caller called up the police emergency number 100 and had informed the cops.