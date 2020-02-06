Police refute abduction attempt, locals stage protest

Kolkata: In connection with the alleged abduction and run over case in Tangra, locals put up a blockade in the area after police reportedly claimed that on Tuesday night none of the accused persons tried to drag the woman inside the ambulance.



According to sources, police is stressing on the dying declaration of the person who was run over by the ambulance. As per the declaration recorded in front of Registered Medical Officer (RMO), Surgery Department of MSMS Ward in NRS Medical College and Hospital, the deceased stated that the ambulance came from the direction to which they were walking. The ambulance hit him and dragged him a few meters following which it fled.

However, the woman whose father-in-law died in the incident claimed that police is lying.

She repeatedly alleged that the person seating beside the driver tried to drag her inside the ambulance. Police claimed that after scrutinising several CCTV footages, the ambulance was traced.

But in the CCTV footages, nothing of the sort as claimed by the woman could be seen. However, police are still investigating to find out why the woman is claiming that an attempt of abduction was made, this despite her father-in-law not uttering a single word about her being dragged inside the vehicle. Sources informed that if the woman is found to be lying after the investigation ends, then she might have to face legal consequences.

Police, however, produced the two accused persons identified as Sheikh Abdur Rahman and Tajuddin and subsequently they were remanded to police custody. During preliminary investigation, both accused confessed about the hit and run but denied the allegation of dragging the woman which police corroborated with the dying declaration.