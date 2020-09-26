Police recover a huge cache of arms

Kolkata: The police recovered huge cache of arms, kept nearly a decade ago, after conducting excavation at Goaltore in West Midnapore on Friday morning.



The police recovered 30 rifles, tiffin box and electric wire.

The police deployed an earth mover to excavate the soil. The arms were covered with blanket and kept in plastic sac.

The police said the arms were kept there more than a decade ago.

The rifles have become inoperative and covered with mud.

The said area of Goaltore was a hot bed of Maoist activities during the Left Front regime and it is quite possible that the Maoists had kept the arms. A high level inquiry has been ordered.

It is said that Maoist activities have gone up in Junglemahal over the past few

months.

As a result vigil has been intensified in Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura. In August, the alleged Maoists fired at a businessman who refused to pay to them. The trader named Bidyut Das jumped off the roof and broke his leg.

On Independence Day, the residents of Bhulabheda village spotted Maoists posters asking them not to join the Independence day functions.

They alleged that posters threatening business have been put up in some areas.

The Maoist activities became a thing of the past after Trinamool Congress government came to power in 2011. Massive development took place in Jhargram and its neighbourhood and it became an important tourist spot.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the area to help the people to regain their confidence.