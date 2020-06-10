Police publish new order on riding cycles on roads

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have published an order regarding movement of bicycles in the city after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to prepare a road map so that riding of bicycles can be allowed on connecting roads, lanes and by-lanes.



The decision to allow riding of bicycles in urban areas has been taken with train and Metro services remaining suspended, till July 30. "We have to be very careful so that accidents do not take place. There are graded roads for riding bicycles in developed countries. The police have to identify the roads where no accidents will take place if people ride bicycles," Banerjee said on Monday.

On Tuesday Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma published an order where it has been mentioned that movement of bicycles will be allowed in all the lanes, by-lanes across the city police jurisdiction. However, the restrictions will continue on the main arterial roads. It has also been mentioned that the bicyclists will have to obey the traffic rules strictly including the one way movement restrictions. If anyone found violating any traffic norms then the said person may get prosecuted accordingly.

Rupesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic on Tuesday said: "Bicycles will be allowed other than the main arterial roads and violators will be prosecuted."