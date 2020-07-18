Police prevented from entering Arjun Singh's house

Kolkata: Police personnel were obstructed on Friday when they wanted to conduct a search operation at the residence of Sanjit Singh, alias Pappu Singh, nephew of Arjun Singh.

According to the police, on February 9, a Trinamool Congress leader of Bhatpara area lodged a complaint alleging misappropriation of money from the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank during Arjun Singh's tenure as the Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality and the bank. It is alleged that around Rs 12 crore was withdrawn showing fake work orders of the municipality.

During the probe, police conducted several search operations at the bank and seized several files. After scrutinising them, the cops found involvement of Sanjit. Sources informed that despite the cops intimating him to report for questioning, he did not turn up before the investigating officer.

On Friday, a team from the Detective Department of Barrackpore City Police went to the residence of Arjun and Sanjit to conduct a search operation. It is alleged that Pawan Singh, son of Arjun, prevented the police from entering the house along with the Central force personnel. He asked them for a search warrant or an arrest warrant. As they had none of the documents, they had to back off.

Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone of Barrackpore City Police, Ajay Thakur on Friday said: "Police went to conduct a search. But

they were obstructed. We will appeal before the court to issue a warrant."