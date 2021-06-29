Police picket posted after BJP workers ransack party office

KOLKATA: A police picket was set up near the BJP office in rural Uluberia, where a clash took place between two factions of BJP supporters on Sunday evening. Some party workers ransacked the saffron party's office there.



Some BJP supporters smashed the window panes and tried to set a house on fire. Timely intervention of the police foiled their attempt. The cops chased away the clashing groups.

On Sunday, BJP state secretary Amitava Chakraborty went to the office to hold a meeting to analyse the post-poll situation.

When the meeting was going on, some BJP supporters stormed into the party office and alleged that they did not find any leader who was busy in issuing statements.

They alleged that they had been assaulted by Trinamool workers and when contacted the saffron leaders did not come to rescue them.

They ransacked the office, broke the window panes and did not allow them to carry on with the meeting.

The party office has been locked.

Meanwhile, the meeting to analyse the poor performance of the party in the Assembly election is likely to be held on Tuesday.

JP Nadda, BJP all-India president, is likely to attend the same.