Police pick up one DYFI activist for assaulting ASI

Kolkata: The police have picked up DYFI activist Dipankar Sengupta of Bangur Avenue, Lake Town, on Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting a police personnel on Monday.



Earlier, Taltala police registered a case under non-bailable sections against around 250 DYFI and SFI activists for the same.

Earlier, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was allegedly assaulted by the irate activists. They allegedly tore the uniform of the cop, who was on duty, at the DYFI and SFI office on AJC Bose Road. The incident took place when the activists were waiting for the arrival of the deceased activist, Maidul Islam Middya's body. Policemen were deployed there to manage the crowd. The activists gathered at S N Banerjee Road, obstructing vehicular movement. When police requested them not to block the road, the youths started chasing the cops. While other police personnel managed to move to a safe distance, the ASI was surrounded by the activists and allegedly assaulted. He managed to seek shelter at a restaurant in the area from where he was rescued later.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the ASI. The DYFI and SFI activists were booked on charges of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties and voluntarily causing injuries.