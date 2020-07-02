Police personnel felicitate doctors

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has taken an initiative to observe Doctors' Day by requesting people to respect the frontline COVID warriors who are risking their lives to treat patients. On Wednesday traffic police personnel not only requested the people to show their gratitude towards the doctors, also police personnel pasted 'Respect Doctor' stickers on the vehicles as a part of the initiative.



According to Kolkata Police, on Wednesday divisional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners along with OC's of all police stations and traffic guards went to the hospitals in their respective jurisdiction and handed over flowers and sweets along with a message from the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as a mark of gratitude. Not only doctors, police officials have also thanked the whole medical fraternity for their dedication to treat both COVID and non COVID patients amid the pandemic situation.

On Wednesday morning, OC of Rabindra Sarobar police station, Jayanta Mukherjee along with Deputy Commisisoner Namroz Khan and other superior officers handed over sweets and flowers to the doctors in four hospitals.

Kolkata Police officials have also conveyed the message that any unruly behavior against the doctors or others attached to the healthcare sector will not be tolerated. In case of any such incident, doctors and other healthcare professionals have been requested to get in touch with the police immediately.

This apart, on Wednesday traffic police personnel on the roads were seen pasting stickers which read 'Respect Doctor', on the vehicles with permission from its owners. The message which police want to convey is to appreciate the services given by the medical practitioners risking their lives.