Police officer dies of dengue; Chief Secy holds high-level meet

Kolkata: On a day when Utpal Naskar, a sub-inspector of Kolkata police and a resident of Bansdroni died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata, Chief Secretary of the state HK Dwivedi held a high-level virtual meeting from Nabanna with the Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and other senior health officials directing to strengthen surveillance to check dengue death in the state.



According to sources, the Chief Secretary has asked all the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, Panchayat and Rural Department, DMs, CMoHs to ensure the breeding sources are reduced and larvicides are sprayed in the affected areas after monsoon. The health department has been asked to focus on various pockets of Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar where dengue deaths have been reported at a regular interval.

Incidentally, 1,047 new cases were detected across the state on Saturday. The KMC commissioner also attended the meeting. CS also inquired as to why the dengue deaths could not be checked. It was also pointed out during the meeting the vector control programme drive was started late this year.

The Health Secretary and KMC Commissioner was directed to ensure more effective surveillance and it has to be ensured that there is no accumulated water in the affected areas. All the private labs have to furnish dengue related data on a daily basis.

It may be mentioned here that borough X and XII under KMC are majorly hit by dengue. Many other boroughs like VIII,IX,XI,XIII,XIV are also affected. The death of a police officer has become a concern for the Kolkata police as well. Naskar complained about fever on October 23. On the next day he went to a doctor who suggested him undergo dengue test. The patient tested positive and he was admitted to a private hospital last Thursday. His condition deteriorated and died early on Saturday morning.

According to sources, over 42,000 people have so far been infected with dengue. More than 2,000 patients are undergoing treatment in various government hospitals. State registered over 39,000 dengue cases for the last time in 2019.

State health secretary has already asked all the District Magistrates to work in coordination with the vector borne diseases control cell. Death of a 55-year-old man, a resident of Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas was reported on Friday.