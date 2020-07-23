Police intensify vigil to ensure people follow lockdown norms

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has intensified its vigil to ensure complete 'lockdown' across the city on Thursday and requested people not to come out of their homes.



According to sources, senior Kolkata Police officials have instructed all the traffic guards and police stations to follow 'zero tolerance' against the violators of lockdown norms. It has been instructed that police personnel will ensure that vehicles other than related to emergency services and exempted categories will not be allowed to ply on Thursday.

On Wednesday police have informed people through the public address system about the lockdown norms and asked people to stay indoors. Also people have been informed that if anyone is found on the streets without a valid reason, will face legal action. Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said that police pickets have been set up ion strategic points in the city. Also naka checking will be carried out to ensure no unauthorized vehicle is plying.

Bidhannagar City Police has also taken up several measures to ensure lockdown and announced through the public address system requesting people to stay indoors on Thursday.

This apart, Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators of KMC on Thursday urged people to stay at their homes. He requested all to wear masks and not to panic. He informed that the information about non availability of beds in the state-run hospitals is wrong as state government had made sufficient arrangements to treat Covid affected people.