Police hold 'badakhana' to strengthen camaraderie
Kolkata: In a significant step to strengthen the internal bonding among the top brass of the police force right up to the grass-root level, the Kolkata Police has introduced 'badakhana' where officers of all ranks will sit together over a sumptuous meal reflecting camaraderie.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma inaugurated such a 'badakhana' at the office of the 5th Battalion of Kolkata Armed Police at Ultadanga on Saturday.
This is the second of its kind with the top cop already unveiling a similar set up at Alipore Bodyguard Lines a few months back.
"We have plans of introducing such 'badakhana' at all our battalion headquarters. The exchange of thoughts and ideas between all ranks of the force over the same kind of food will enhance the internal bonding among all ranks," said Devendra Prakash Singh, Additional Commissioner (III), Kolkata Police.
