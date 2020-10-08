Police have to be more vigilant to ensure Maoists don't make a comeback: CM

Jhargram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police on Wednesday to foil all attempts of Maoist comeback in Jangalmahal that has turned into a peace haven after sustained development over the past nine years.



Stating that peace in Jangalmahal should not get disturbed at any cost, Banerjee directed Director General of Police Virendra to be alert as outsiders are entering the state with "bundle of notes" to create unrest here and to engage all concerned agencies including civic volunteers, ASHA workers and green police in gathering information on suspicious activities in the erstwhile Maoist strongholds.

Mentioning an incident in which some people from Mumbai had come to Bengal to create unrest, the Chief Minister said: "Maoists should not come back again. Peace should be maintained in Jangalmahal. It should not happen that outsiders sneak into the state to distribute money in villages during the elections and foment trouble for commoners."

Directing the police to see that peace prevails in the region and emphasising that no lapses in the deterioration of the law and order situation will be tolerated, she said: "A lot of efforts had to be put in to restore peace in Jangalmahal. I had seen people failing to come out of their houses freely for at least 10 to 12 years."

She further added that the people will retaliate if attempts are made to create unrest in the area again.

Directing that there should be proper vigil and regular monitoring in all guest houses where outsiders take shelter, she said: "Some people from Mumbai came here a few days ago with a purpose of doing sabotage and outsiders are coming with a bundle of notes. Why is there no information with the police about where exactly this money is getting distributed?"

She further stressed that it was important to keep a tab on cash flow during the elections, usually meant for buying votes, as it could invite more trouble in the area.

Without naming any political party, she maintained that "a group of people of a political party along with some old guards of the Maoists had visited the area with a purpose to create fresh tension."

Recollecting the bloodbath that the people of the area had witnessed for years, Banerjee said: "I have visited Lalgarh and other adjoining areas when no one used to come and witnessed the nightmarish situations at places including Netai, Sankrail and Jhargram. It should not come back at any cost."

She further directed the Director General of Police to organise this year's Jangalmahal Cup only after Diwali.