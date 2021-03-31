'Police from BJP-ruled states terrorising voters in Nandigram'

Nandigram: Addressing one of her marathon rallies on the last day of campaign before the second phase of polling, reiterating that vehicles of police and Central Forces are being used to distribute money, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged that the police personnel were brought in from BJP-run states to terrorise voters with only two days before the high-octane election in Nandigram.



"We know that the police are torturing people. Police have been brought in from other states and we have received information that it is to terrorise people. I would like to urge mothers and sisters that there is nothing to fear. If needed go in groups to cast your votes. Never loose your temper. Always keep in mind that you have to be cool for the next 48 hours, as we will only come back and give the betrayers a befitting reply," Banerjee said after alerting people that there could be an attempt to create communal tension as well. In her last public meeting in Nandigram before the April 1 poll, Banerjee launched a massive attack on defector Suvendu Adhikari, who is now BJP's candidate against her. She also gave a befetting reply to the issues including the leak of her telephonic conversation with a defector Proloy Pal and tagging her as an outsider in Nandigram.

"I am surprised with the audacity of the gaddar (Suvendu Adhikari). Do not forget that I am the Chief Minister of the state and I am confident of winning from any Assembly constituency in the state. I am connected to Nandigram since the land movement. It was you who had refused to take the stage of a protest rally at Nandigram Bus Stand in 2007. I would like to say that Mukul Roy (who was once Banerjee's close lieutenant and now joined BJP) is not that bad like Suvendu," Banerjee said, adding, however, there is no possibility of taking the defectors back in the party.

"He claims of not getting respect. He was minister of three departments beside chairman of different crucial bodies. Now the chair has gone only the man remained. I was told about his huge property. He has now gone to BJP to save his money," she said.

Without naming Suvendu, she said: "It is better that the Mir Jafar had left the party before the poll or else 40 MLAs would have gone after the elections."

In connection with the leaked telephonic conversation, she said: "This is not at all a serious matter. I am the candidate of Nandigram and a candidate has right to call his or her electorate."

She further said that she is confident of her massive win from Nandigram and will also form government for the third consecutive term.

She said that she decided to contest from Nandigram only after its people gave a positive reply to her approach after Adhikari had resigned from the post of the constituency's MLA.

"Five years ago I also wanted to contest from Singur as these are historic places carrying tradition of movement for land rights. I had shared this view with Becharam Manna. But master moshai (Rabindranath Bhattacharya) was not ready," she said.

Taking a dig at Shah she said he has claimed of getting many seats as there were 84 percent polls in the first phase. "Rest assured the results will be innfavour of Trinamool Congress only on May 2," she said.