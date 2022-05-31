Police file chargesheet, record statements of 80 witnesses in Bhowanipore murder case
kolkata: The police have filed chargesheet in the Bhowanipore businessman Shantilal Baid murder case on Saturday at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) Court in Alipore.
In the chargesheet containing 240 pages, the arrested youth Vimal Sharma alias Shivam Sharma alias Veer Sharma has been made the accused for murder, causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender, kidnapping for ransom, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, punishment for cheating by personation and punishment for criminal intimidation.
Statements of around 80 witnesses were recorded during the investigation.
Baid was found murdered at a room of a guest house located on Sambhunath Pandit street on February 14 night. Initially, police were informed by Baid's family members claiming that they have received a ransom call who instructed them to pay Rs 25 lakh for the release of the businessman. Later cops found that Vimal had killed Baid before making the ransom call. After getting the ransom amount near Victoria Memorial, he fled from the city. Around 16 days after the murder the accused youth was traced in Gujarat by the Kolkata Police and Gujarat Police was requested to detain him. Vimal was immediately taken into custody by the ATS of the Gujarat Police.
