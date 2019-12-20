Police driver held for extorting money from Bangladeshis

Kolkata: A driver of Kolkata Police has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from two Bangladeshi nationals, who had come to the city during November.



The accused police personnel, identified as Biswanath Biswas, a driver of Talatla police station, allegedly took 20,000 Bangladeshi currency from them.

According to sources, two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mosaraf Hossain

and Golam Saklain, had came to the city on November 15. On the next day, they went to Mumbai for treatment of Mosaraf, who is suffering from colon cancer.

On November 20, Bangladeshi nationals came back to the city.

On November 21, Hossain and Saklain took a taxi from Mirza Ghalib Street to reach Sealdah railway station to board the Gede local.

From Sealdah railway station, they were about to reach Gede border and to go back to Bangladesh.

Around 4:20 am, when the taxi took left turn from Moulali crossing on APC Road, Biswas, who was wearing khaki uniform, allegedly instructed taxi driver to stop the car and asked the Bangladeshi nationals to show identity cards.

When the duo said that they were Bangladeshi nationals, Biswas asked for their passports.

After Mosaraf and Saklain handed him over their passports, Biswas asked them that how much money they are carrying. When the duo said that they are carrying 27,000 Bangladeshi taka, Biswas allegedly snatched the money from them. When Mosaraf and Saklain demand their money and passports back, Biswas allegedly threatened them to frame under false charges of drug peddling.

However, after almost begging, Biswas returned their passports and 7,000 Bangladeshi taka and left the spot.

On Sunday they again came to Kolkata for treatment. On Thursday, Mosaraf sent an e-mail to Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Anuj Sharma narrating the incident.

As soon as he received the e-mail, senior police officials instructed Detective Department along with Taltala

police station to investigate the matter.

Hearing the description of the police van, which was parked near the crime

spot, police officials suspected that the van could be a wireless patrolling van. Later the CCTV footage was scrutinesd.

In the footage, Biswas was seen interacting with Mosaraf and Saklain. Later he was arrested.