Police Divas: CM extends greetings to the men in uniform, pens song

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to the police force for their great contribution to the society on Police Divas.



The Bengal government announced to observe September 1 as Police Divas as a mark of honour towards the service of the police force towards the society and it was the first Police Divas on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Banerjee stated: "We salute our police forces for their great contribution to our society."

She also uploaded a video in the social media featuring the relentless effort of the police to ensure safety and security of common people. The video also contains a song saluting the effort of the police across the nation. The song - "We salute you" - was composed by the Chief Minister. Indranil Sen, minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department, sang the song.

A programme on Police divas was also scheduled to be held on Tuesday. It has been deferred to September 8.

It may be mentioned that besides taking steps to ensure all support to the police force, the state government allowed preparation of a common gradation list for promotion of both men and women police personnel. It will enhance the promotional avenue of women police personnel and also help to increase the social sensitivity of the police.

The strength of women constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors were 20 percent, 8.65 percent, 9.84 per cent, 3.75 percent till January. Since there was a separate cadre for women police, there was no uniformity in terms of their

promotion.

Though joining the force at the same time, some used to

get promotion while others

had to continue in junior posts. The step will put an end to the same.