Police detain couple for stealing infant from Burdwan hospital

Kolkata: East Burdwan police on Monday detained a couple from Durgapur in connection with a theft of a newborn child. The incident occurred at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The district police have also found the infant.



A woman and her family members registered a complaint with the East Burdwan police on Sunday saying that her newborn girl was stolen by a woman who had posed as a hospital employee. The accused woman told the victim woman that she would take the baby for weighing and vaccination. As she did not return, the family members of the woman lodged a complaint with the police and the hospital authorities.

The police found CCTVs footage where the woman was seen leaving the hospital campus with an infant in her hands. The district police alerted all the police stations under its jurisdiction and also those which are situated in the neighbouring districts and sent the photographs of the suspected woman to various police stations.

The couple was intercepted by Durgapur police on Monday after they suspected them. The woman initially claimed the newborn was her own child but during interrogation, police found incoherence in her statement.

However, investigating officers and the hospital authorities are yet to confirm if the infant recovered from them, was the baby girl who was stolen from the hospital.

Rimpa Mali, a resident of Kalna in East Burdwan was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and she gave birth to a girl child on Saturday.