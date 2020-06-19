Police cite depression as prime cause of seven committing suicide

Kolkata: Senior Kolkata Police officials felt that depression due to different cause have forced seven persons to commit suicide on Wednesday.



After the reports of the incidents came, police personnel were asked to find out the cause.

Sources informed that during the preliminary investigation police found various reasons. In the cases where elderly people committed suicide, they used to stay alone and as a result they were suffering from depression. The young generation is more vulnerable to emotional stress.

On Wednesday police recovered the body of Naresh Saha (55) who was found hanging at his home and declared brought dead when taken to Baghajatin State General Hospital. It was found that he had a small business in the Gariahat market. During the lockdown he was going through a financial crunch and also had taken loan from several people. A 10 year old boy identified as Sunny Mondal was found hanging at the house where he used to stay in Dhakuria. It was found that his father is an alcoholic and thus he used to stay with another family. But none of them felt that he was depressed.

According to psychologists, when a person goes through depression, his or her logical side of the brain stops working. In such cases there are several symptoms which need to be judged by the family members. Others might not understand the exact cause, but the symptoms inform that the person is depressed.

Abhishek Hansa, a psychologist said that the family members need to interact more with each other in order to understand their mental health. In case of children, parents need to give more time and interact more so that the child does not feel alone and ignored. Moreover people from every age group need to take out time from their regular schedule to interact and spend time with the family members so that they can feel free to share their problems and sort it out.