Police booth at Darjeeling Mall vandalised, furniture torched

Darjeeling: A police booth was vandalised, furniture brought outside and torched at the Darjeeling Mall on Friday night.

The incident occured at around 8pm in front of a large tourist presence. On Wednesday, Avinash Thapa, a resident of Jawahar busted, was badly injured a scuffle between some youths. The 24-year-old was immediately admitted at the

hospital. The family members had lodged a police complaint. On Friday Avinash Thapa died. His relatives and friends were bringing the dead body back home at Jawahar Bustee adjacent to the Mall.

When they reached the Mall the agitated mob vandalised the police booth, took out the furniture and torched the furniture. The Mall was packed with tourists at the time of the incident. A large police contingent arrived along with the fire brigade. The agitated mob then left.