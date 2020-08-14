Police attacked over fake information

Kolkata: In yet another incident of spreading fake information, police personnel in Bankura have been assaulted on Wednesday night.

According to sources, on Wednesday a Covid positive patient died at Onda hospital. The deceased was a resident of Jaipur block. At night a rumour spread in the Jaipur block that police are going to take the body to a forest near the check post area for cremation. Soon people put up road blockade on Bishnupur-Jaipur road demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision. It is alleged that when police went tried to inform people that it was a rumour, they refused to believe. Later when police tried to remove the blockade a clash broke out between locals and cops.

It is alleged that the villagers pelted stones and vandalised police vans. Two police personnel were injured and they are

undergoing treatment at a hospital.