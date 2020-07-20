Police attacked in Ashoknagar, 10 held

Kolkata: Police were attacked on Saturday night at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas while trying to stop a clash that broke out between two groups over a land dispute.



According to sources, there was a dispute between two persons identified as Shahjahan Mallick and Sirajul Molla over a land at Dogachia area in Ashoknagar. On Saturday evening a clash broke out between Mallick and Molla. It is alleged both attacked each other along with their associates.

After police was informed, a team from Ashoknagar police station went to the spot in order to control the situation.

As soon as the police team reached the spot, accused persons started pelting stones at cops.

The policemen were beaten up using bamboo and sticks. The police van was also vandalised by the accused persons.

Police personnel somehow managed to escape from the spot.

Meanwhile, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Mrinal Mondal informed his superiors about the situation and requested reinforcement.

Within few moments, a large contingent of police force from Habra, Ashoknagar and Duttapurkur police station along with Rapid Action Force (RAF), led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rohed Shaikh recued the policemen and rushed them to hospital.

Later the police force conducted a raid in the area and nabbed 10 persons for assaulting police. Police picket has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.