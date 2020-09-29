Police arrests six with arms and explosives

Kolkata: Six persons including four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Sunday from Santiniketan along with arms and explosives.



They were produced at the Bolpur court and were remanded to police custody for 14 days.

According to sources, recently police were getting information about a few Bangladeshi nationals hiding somewhere in Birbhum.

On Sunday police were tipped off about the Bangaldeshi nationals hiding in a house at Taltor village in Santiniketan. Immediately a raid was conducted and six persons including four

Bangladeshi nationals were detained.

During search of the house, cops found several fire arms including a 9 mm pistol along with explosive materials.

During a preliminary investigation police came to know that the Bangaldeshi nationals had rented the house a few months ago.

Recently they got in touch with two local residents who were also arrested on

Sunday.

After a preliminary investigation police came to know that the accused persons had plan to murder a heavyweight politician of Birbhum.

However Shyam Singh, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum said, "a probe has been initiated. It is yet to confirm their motive."