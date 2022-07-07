Police arrest and prosecute 131 drunk drivers in one night
Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested and prosecuted 131 drunk motorists on Tuesday night during a special drive across the city.
Though Kolkata Police had increased vigilance across the city to prevent any crime and accidents, a section of drivers are still flouting the norms and driving in drunk conditions.
On Tuesday, a special joint drive was planned and cops of traffic guards and police stations were deployed at several strategic points of the city to conduct naka checkings between 9:30 pm on Tuesday and 4:30 am on Wednesday. During the drive, traffic cops prosecuted 208 motorists for violation of traffic norms and took 77 motorists into their custody for driving in drunk condition. At the same time cops of the police station had prosecuted 85 motorists for traffic norms violation and caught 54 drunk motorists. Apart from local police stations and traffic guards, the Detective Department had also been a part of the special drive and arrested 28 people for disorderly conduct in public places. Also 40 litre liquor was seized. .
It may be mentioned that Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal had repeatedly said that despite the number of accidents have reduced a lot, their aim is to ensure that the number decreases as much as possible. He had also asked the traffic cops to be more vigilant and take stringent actions against the traffic rules violators, especially against the drunk drivers.
