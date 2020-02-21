Polba pool car owner held as Rishabh's condition worsens

Kolkata: The owner of the pool car involved in the accident at Polba in Hooghly has been arrested on Thursday late night.



The accused, identified as Sheikh Shamim, was produced before the Chinsurah Court and has been remanded to police custody for four days. On the other hand, the condition of Rishabh Singh has deteriorated further.

According to sources, Shamim was absconding after the accident. Shamim was arrested on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and rash driving or riding on a public way.

It is alleged that on February 14, before the accident took place near Sugandha More in Polba, Shamim had picked up a few students and met Pabitra Das who came to the meeting point with some other school-goers. From there, students from Shamim's car were shifted to Das' vehicle.

Though this was a regular affair between Das and Shamim, none of the guardians knew about it. Following the accident, it came to light that the Certificate of Fitness (CF) had expired on February 28, 2018.

Though Shamim had reportedly bought the car from the first owner, he did not even transfer the ownership in his name. It was also found that the speed governor of the car was disconnected.

Meanwhile, Rishabh's condition deteriorated further on Friday. His lungs have stopped functioning completely. Doctors have activated the full ventilation support to keep his lungs and other organs active.

He had stopped passing urine on Wednesday after which doctors have administrated antibiotics and the situation improved slightly on Thursday. Hospital sources informed that an infection in his lungs is spreading in other organs which is a huge cause of concern for the doctors.

A medical board has been constituted to treat him. While he is still critical, health

condition of Dibyangshu

has improved. He has been brought out of the ventilation and has been kept under observation.

Though ventilation support has been removed, he is being administered oxygen. Doctors are hopeful because he is responding. However, he is not out of danger.