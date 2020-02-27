Polba pool car mishap: Dibyangshu returns home

Kolkata: Dibyangshu Bhagat, who was taken to the emergency ventilator at Trauma Care Centre of the SSKM Hospital after getting severely injured in the pool car accident on 14 February, has been released after 13th days in hospital on Thursday.

The 7-member medical board has also updated that Bhagat is yet to recover from the trauma he had undergone and have suggested the family members of Bhagat to conduct counselling until he becomes absolutely normal.

The family members of the patient while taking the child from the hospital urged the state government to take stringent action against the pool cars who flout norms.

Rishabh Singh, a fellow passenger who

had been travelling in the same pool car with Bhagat sustained serious injuries and later died at the CTVS department of the SSKM last Saturday morning.