Polba mishap: Health condition of Dibyangshu improves

Kolkata: The health condition of Dibyangshu Bhagat, who has been admitted to the Trauma Care Centre of SSKM Hospital, improved further and he talked to his family members on Sunday.



He is, however, yet to recover from the trauma he had undergone after the pool car he was travelling in with others met with an accident on February 14. He has been shifted to general bed from the ICU.

Incidentally, Rishabh Singh, another injured victim who had been undergoing treatment at the CTVS department of SSKM, succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday morning following multi-organ failure despite the best efforts put in by the 7-member medical board constituted by the hospital for the treatment of the duo.

Bhagat on the other hand has already responded to the treatment well and shown signs of improvement. He was taken out of the ventilation support as his lungs and other organs started functioning normally.

He has talked to his parents and other family members a number of times in the hospital and ate homemade food on Saturday.

"Bhagat has been responding to the treatment. His health condition has also improved compared to the condition in which he was brought. It will take some more time for him to recover fully. He is still under trauma. His condition is stable but not out of danger," a senior official of SSKM said.

Bhagat has been taking semi-liquid food. He may undergo counselling after his condition improves further, as the victim is yet to recover from the trauma. He will be kept under round-the-clock monitoring in the next couple of days.

Bhagat and Singh had suffered critical injuries in a road accident in Hooghly's Polba. The doctors

had to apply Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) on

Singh to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

Singh had a huge amount of muddy water accumulated in his lungs and carbon dioxide level had been alarmingly high in his body. After battling for seven days, he died at the hospital on Saturday.