Polba mishap: Health condition of 2 students better, say doctors

Kolkata: Health condition of Dibyangshu Bhagat and Rishabh Singh, the two children who were admitted to SSKM Hospital following a road accident on Hooghly's Polba, has improved.



According to the doctors at SSKM, it would take time for them to recover. Both the victims have undergone massive trauma caused due to the enormity of the incident. The members of the medical board are hopeful that they would be cured.

Bhagat has shown significant improvement so far and also responded to the treatment well while Singh's progress process has been a little slow. Both the patients have been put under round-the-clock monitoring.

Singh has been undergoing treatment at the CTVS department of the hospital. He has been kept under ventilation since his admission on February 14.

"Singh was brought to the hospital at a very critical condition. His condition has been improving but at a very slow pace. However, he is stable now. It would take some time for him to recover," a senior professor doctor at the CTVS department said.

The seven-member medical board constituted by the hospital authorities has been treating both the patients.

Bhagat has been taken out of the ventilation after his health condition improved. There was no further spread of infection in the bodies of the two children.

The doctors are still applying extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) on Singh to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

The system provides heart-lung bypass support outside the patient's body. It helps in maintaining the balance between oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body when the lungs do not work properly. Singh had a huge amount of muddy water accumulated in his lungs when he was admitted to the hospital. The carbon dioxide level in his body was low. Due to relentless efforts put by the doctors, the oxygen level in the body went up on Tuesday.