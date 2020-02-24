Polba mishap: CM urges family to take all legal measures against errant owner
Kolkata: Assuring all necessary support to the family, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Polba car accident victim's father to take up all necessary legal steps against the pool car providers due to whose alleged negligence his son died.
Banerjee had a telephonic conversation on Monday with Santosh Singh, father of the eight-year-old boy Rishabh who lost his life in a pool car accident that took place at Polba.
The accident took place on February 14 and Rishabh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after battling for his life for eight days at SSKM Hospital.
Sources said Banerjee had called Rishabh's father, who is also a councillor of Serampore Municipality, at around 1 pm on Monday.
When contacted, Singh said: "Chief Minister has enquired about the health of my family members and assured all support to us. She has also urged us to
take all necessary legal steps against the pool car providers who had violated all agreements while taking my son to school."
He further said that the Chief Minister had also enquired about my elder son, Ayush. She enquired where he studies.
Ayush is a class VIII student and he studies in St Anthony's School at Kurseong. At present, Ayush is with his family members in their Serampore residence. He will be joining his school only after the
funeral ceremony of Rishabh is over.
There were several allegations against the pool car owner including using worn-out tyres. Furthermore, there were allegations that the
car in which students were picked up from home was changed mid-way and they were taken to their school in another car.
The matter came to light only after the accident took place that claimed the life of Rishabh.
The owner of the offending pool car Sheikh Shamim was arrested on Thursday. He was absconding since
the incident took place and cases started against him on various charges including under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was started against him. There was also a case against him on charges of rash driving.
