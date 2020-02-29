Polba car pool mishap: Rishab's father files FIR
Kolkata: Following direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Polba car accident victim's father on Saturday lodged an FIR against the pool car driver Shamim.
On Monday, the Chief Minister had urged Santosh Singh, father of the eight-year-old boy Rishabh who lost life in the pool car accident, to take up all necessary legal steps against the pool car providers due to whose alleged negligence his son is no more.
The accident took place on February 14 and Rishabh succumbed to his injuries on February 22 after battling for his life for eight days at SSKM Hospital.
The victim's family members demanded stringent punishment for the accused.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Majerhat Bridge gets safety nod from CRS29 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Life limps back to normal, school to remain shut till March...29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM29 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in...29 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT