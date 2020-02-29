Polba car pool mishap: Rishab's father files FIR

Kolkata: Following direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Polba car accident victim's father on Saturday lodged an FIR against the pool car driver Shamim.



On Monday, the Chief Minister had urged Santosh Singh, father of the eight-year-old boy Rishabh who lost life in the pool car accident, to take up all necessary legal steps against the pool car providers due to whose alleged negligence his son is no more.

The accident took place on February 14 and Rishabh succumbed to his injuries on February 22 after battling for his life for eight days at SSKM Hospital.

The victim's family members demanded stringent punishment for the accused.