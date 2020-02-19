Polba accident: Rishabh's health condition worsens

Kolkata: The health condition of Rishabh Singh deteriorated on Wednesday, with infections being spread in his lungs further. He had also complained of serious problems while passing urine. A sudden deterioration in his health condition posed challenges to the medical board.



Singh has been undergoing treatment at the Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department of SSKM Hospital, where he has been kept under ventilation. The doctors are still applying Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) on Singh to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into his bloodstream.

The doctors had to apply the technology as carbon dioxide level in his body was alarmingly high. Singh had a huge amount of muddy water accumulated in his lungs when he was admitted to the hospital. He has been kept under round-the-clock monitoring by the doctors.

On the other hand Dibyangshu Bhagat, who has been admitted to the Trauma Care Centre of SSKM, has shown significant improvement so far and responded to the treatment.

According to a senior official of the hospital, Bhagat has been kept out of the ventilator and his heart and lungs have been working well. But Singh's health situation is a serious concern for the doctors.

Both the children were admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries after meeting with a road accident in Hooghly's Polba on February 14.

Meanwhile, police have questioned the accused driver of the pool-car identified as Pabitra Das, who has confessed that the car was running at a speed between 60 and 70 km/h when the accident took place.

He also stated that every day, he used to pick up a few other students from Baidyabati petrol pump, where the owner of the car identified as Shamim used to come with them in another car.

Das is undergoing treatment at the Chinsurah Imambara Hospital. After he became stable, doctors allowed police to talk with Das. During questioning, Das told police that every day he used to pick up students from Sreerampore and reach Baidyabati petrol pump.

The owner of the car used to come there with a few other students, who were allegedly shifted to the car which Das drives.

"We came to know that every day Das used to take the students to school. Near Baidyabati petrol pump Shamim came with a few other students who were usually shifted to the other car. Shamim is absconding currently," said Tathagata Basu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hooghly Rural Police.