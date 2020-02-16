Polba accident: Health condition of 2 children in SSKM improves

Kolkata: The health condition of Dibyangshu Bhagat and Rishabh Singh, the two children admitted to SSKM Hospital with critical injuries after meeting with a road accident in Hooghly's Polba on Friday, has improved on Sunday. Bhagat has been undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care Centre of the hospital.



Singh has been kept at the Critical Care Unit of the CTVS department of the hospital. Both of them are under the round the clock monitoring. A 7-member team of doctors has been constituted for their treatment.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday evening visited the SSKM Hospital and talked to family members of the victims. Chatterjee also inquired about their health from the hospital officials.

"As we are not doctors we cannot comment on medical part. We have heard that the patients' health conditions have improved. Doctors are trying their best to cure them. We pray to God that the children are healed quickly and go to their parents," Chatterjee told the reporters while leaving the hospital.

According to the hospital sources, Singh has a huge amount of muddy water accumulated in his lungs. The victim had swallowed water after the pool car in which the victims were travelling fell into a ditch.

The doctors at the hospital are trying to remove the muddy water from his lungs. They have applied extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

This system provides heart-lung bypass support outside of the patient's body. It helps in maintaining the balance between oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body as lungs do not work properly. Bhagat gained consciousness on Sunday.

"Both the children have been responding to the treatment. Their health condition has improved in the past 48 hours but they are not still out of danger. We are applying a modern technology to artificially arrange respiration for both the victims. The carbon dioxide level in the bodies of both the patients is still high. Both of them have head injuries. The ECMO was used mainly to control the carbon dioxide level. We have to wait and see if their organs function normally. Both of them have serious head injuries which are a major cause of concern for the doctors," a senior official of the SSKM said.