Poetry book in Bengali unveiled
balurghat: A book of poems Atreyee Nadir Nam by a Balurghat based eminent poet Amal Basu was released here in Balurghat's Subarnatat auditorium on Thursday evening in front of several dignitaries and guests belonging to cultural sectors.
Basu was celebrating his 75th birthday on Thursday.
Atreyee Nadir Nam is a collection of 46 poems penned by him.
It talks about the different stages of his life during his long journey.
Basu said despite digitisation of content, the old world charm of pen and paper has not lost relevance.
He said he still loved to write using his pen even after completing 75-long-years.
"The joy is still there for me. Our tradition and heritage are not lost and keep coming back wherever we go," he said.
Notably, seven poetry books of Basu were already published.
