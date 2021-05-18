Poet Joy Goswami tests +ve

KOLKATA: Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who was admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital on Sunday night with respiratory distress, tested positive for Covid.



The 66-year-old poet had complained of running high fever on Sunday following which his family members took him to the hospital. He was first admitted to a general ward and later shifted to Covid section.

On Sunday morning, Goswami had vomited a number of times, suffered from fever and Covid-like symptoms. Following this, he underwent the Covid test. As per the suggestion of the doctors, his wife Kaberi Goswami and daughter Debashree will also undergo Covid tests. It was learnt that Kaberi also complained of Covid-like symptoms. The Health department has also been trying to ascertain the names of the people who might have come in direct contact with the poet.

According to hospital sources, Goswami's health condition is stable and he has been kept under constant monitoring.

It may be mentioned here that poet Sankha Ghosh had recently died of Covid. Ghosh's wife Pratima also died a couple of weeks ago.