PM's Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 a hoax & poll gimmick: TMC

KOLKATA: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 by handing over LPG connections to women beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba during a virtual event, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said the move was nothing but a mere hoax and poll gimmick.



TMC Rajya Sabha member Dr Shantanu Sen said the free Ujjwala gas connections given to the beneficiaries in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh were nothing but a 'big drama.' Earlier, those who had received Ujjwala connection had to pay money to buy a cylinder from second time onwards. Many could not afford to buy LPG cylinders and returned back to the old 'Chulha' system.

Sen tweeted: "So sorry!!! Forgot, Assembly Election is knocking the door of #UP Don't worry,Hon'ble #PM, @narendramodi & @BJP4India will always remind you by several activities & promises. Guess who could have won Noble Prize as best Publicity Master, if it were there?" Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister for Urban Development along with Trinamool supporters who work in Anganwadis and under Asha schemes, cooked with water and on the old 'chulha' (mud-stove) as a mark of protest.

She said the price of cooking gas had reached beyond the capacity of common people. The Centre had increased the price of LPG cylinder and it had reached almost Rs 900 per cylinder. In many middle class families, more than one cylinder is required and people find it extremely difficult to pay nearly Rs 2000 per month to buy two cylinders, she maintained.

The high price of petrol and diesel has added to the agony of the middle class. The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. "Modi has made the lives of common people miserable. He is there only to give lectures and has never tried to feel the pain of common people," TMC leaders maintained.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has over and again requested the Prime Minister to bring down the fuel prices. But nothing has been done so far and the agony of common people has only intensified over the past few months.