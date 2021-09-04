PMJDY: Over 3cr people opened accounts in state

KOLKATA: In Bengal, about 31, 307,662 beneficiaries have opened up their zero balance accounts at the rural or semi-urban centre bank branches to avail the benefits of Pradhanmantri Jan Dhan Yojana so far. Besides, 10,830,915 others have been included under PMJDY at the urban or metro centre bank branches.



In a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Kolkata on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat and Steps taken for Financial Inclusion', Alok Pattnayak, deputy general manager, State Bank of India (SBI), Kolkata stated that the people residing at the rural areas need more support from banks especially those young entrepreneurs coming up with start-ups and SBI was in relentlessly support such people.

He also stated that SBI was continuously working to improve credit to the MSME sector.

Pattnayak stated that in Bengal, the bank had opened over 1.74 crore Jan Dhan accounts including 82 lakh women account holders.