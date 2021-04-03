'PM visits B'desh to seek votes, I'm blamed for infiltration'

Siliguri: Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bangladesh to 'woo a section of voters' in Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the saffron party leader's visit to a Matua temple there was a futile exercise as her government had ensured development of the community.



"We have ensured the development of Matua community, built university, college and even formed a development board for them (Matuas). I was very close to Boroma and looked after her when she was sick also," stated Banerjee, during her campaign trial in North Bengal.

Binapani Devi, popular as "Boroma," was a matriarch of the Matua community in Bengal. She had been accorded with the Banga Bibhushan by the Bengal government. She passed away on March 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, Banerjee pulled up the Prime Minister for visiting the temple dedicated to Matua gurus, Harichand and Guruchand in Orakandi, Bangladesh. "There are so many temples in Bangladesh. There are temples dedicated to Lok Nath Baba and Anukul Thakur but you did not visit these temples," said Banerjee.

The TMC chief alleged that even as 'Modi Babu' goes to Bangladesh to 'ask for votes', while his party accuses her of facilitating infiltration whenever she talks of Bangladesh.

Banerjee also wished that Indo-Bangla friendship grows and lasts forever.

"We do not have double standards. We translate our commitments into actions. When I had visited Cooch Behar, people residing in enclaves had apprised me of their woes.

"I had immediately got in touch with Sheikh Hasina and the exchange of enclaves had taken place between Indian and Bangladesh, thus resolving the issue. Where was BJP and Modi then?" asked Banerjee.