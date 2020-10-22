PM suddenly remembers Durga Puja, we understand his tricks: TMC

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders severely criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicising Durga Puja.



Modi inaugurated a Durga Puja organised by the state BJP at EZCC virtually on Thursday. Earlier, Trinamool MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee had criticised BJP for organising Durga Puja illegally at EZCC premises that belongs to the Ministry of Culture as religious functions cannot be held in the premises belonging to Centre or state governments.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim said over the years Modi did not say a single word on the Durga Puja which is being held in Bengal nor did he wish the people of the state before the festival.

"But now he is praising the Durga Puja in view of the Assembly election which is scheduled to be held in 2021. We can understand his tricks. The people of Bengal will not bow down before Gujarat or Delhi," he said adding, "Bengal can stand on its own feet."

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said, he heard the entire speech of Modi and he felt that in the name of Puja greetings, Modi made a political speech by highlighting the schemes that Union government has taken ahead of the Assembly elections in

Bengal

Roy said" In his speech he mentioned about the Jan Dhan accounts for 22 crore women giving soft loans to them under the Mudra Yojana and also highlighted the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, for women empowerment . I want to ask him whether projecting the schemes that are there for women will help in women empowerment ?"

In terms of respecting women Roy said: "Till now the UP government has failed to provide justice to Hathras victim. Opposition parties were not allowed to enter Hathras and PM Modi was saying that there is a need to respect women. Words are better only if it can be implemented in reality. Otherwise it looks farse."

He added: " We feel that the BJP has taken up this auspicious occasion of Durga Puja starting day to make his political speech by only highlighting how Bengali's made the country proud. There is enough time for political speech with Assembly elections next year."

On Thursday Modi said: "Bengal has always led the way for India and shown the path and I pay tribute to the icons of Bengal."

It may be mentioned that the state BJP had spread canard against Mamata Banerjee two years ago and alleged that she had not allowed Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja to be held in the state. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister also joined the state leaders and resonated their voice.