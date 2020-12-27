PM, Shah must apologise for 'shameful disinformation campaign': Amit Mitra

Kolkata: Urging both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologise to the people of Bengal for "shameful disinformation campaign", the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday hit out at the "duo" putting forward the Centre's data showing Bengal is much ahead than the nation in terms of growth in GDP to industrial sector.



Highlighting the data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Mitra tweeted disclosing the reality that Bengal is ahead that of the country in the growth of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Gross Value Added (GVA), industry sector, services sector and agriculture sector.

Mitra tweeted: "PM-HM's shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Orgn! Chart EXPOSES how India growth rates hit bottom under duo, while growth under MamataB soared in Bengal: GDP, Industry,Services, Agri. So, Apologise to people of Bengal."

The comparative data put forward by Mitra shows that Bengal has witnessed GSDP growth of 7.26 per cent while the country's GDP growth stands at 4.18 per cent. The GVA growth of the state is almost double that of the country. It is 7.39 per cent in Bengal compared to that 3.89 per cent of the country.

In the industry and agriculture sector, Bengal witnessed higher percentage of growth in comparison with that of the country's growth. "Industry sector's growth is 0.92 per cent in the country while it is 5.79 per cent in Bengal and in agriculture sector it is 4.74 per cent in the state which is 4.05 per cent of the country." Mitra added.

The state witnessed the growth with the robust economic policy of the Mamata Banerjee government in which equal importance has been given to both industrialisation and agriculture.

It may be recalled that a few days ago Shah, during his visit to Bengal, had shown the development of the state in a poor light. Challenging Shah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had put forward the correct facts stating that the capital expenditure and planned expenditure have gone up by 7.2 times and 5.9 times since 2011. While the social sector expenditure has gone up by 5.6 times during this period.